Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

