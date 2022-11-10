Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

