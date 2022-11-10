Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,655 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of CMP opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

