AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $219,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,911,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $14,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,093,119.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $711,910.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares in the company, valued at $271,093,119.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JOBY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

