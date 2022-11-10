Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 41.2% Higher

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 41.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

