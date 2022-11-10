Aenza S.A.A. Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 22nd (NYSE:AENZ)

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 22nd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Up 1.2 %

AENZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

About Aenza S.A.A.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.