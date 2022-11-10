Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affirm in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
Affirm Trading Down 22.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $166.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at $782,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Affirm by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
