Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of AFRM opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Affirm has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $166.51.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

