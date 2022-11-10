Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.