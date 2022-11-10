Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.83. 123,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

