Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,756 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.89. 65,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

