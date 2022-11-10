Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for about 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 20,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

