Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.84. The stock had a trading volume of 122,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $385.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

