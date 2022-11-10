Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. SouthState Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $181.82. 21,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $182.23.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

