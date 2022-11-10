Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $12.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.86. 70,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.36. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.