Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 72,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,501. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33.

