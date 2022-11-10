Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 182,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

