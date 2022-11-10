Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Hits $0.0000 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,524.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00581805 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.71 or 0.30305296 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.