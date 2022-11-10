Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.