AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

