AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 319,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.72. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$5.62 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.