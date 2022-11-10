Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

AIRG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,647. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AIRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth about $881,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

