AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AirNet Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ANTE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

