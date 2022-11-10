AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AirNet Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of ANTE opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
About AirNet Technology
