Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Ajinomoto stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $31.90.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ajinomoto (AJINY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.