Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ajinomoto stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

