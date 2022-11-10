Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $105.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

