Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 6.2 %

AKAM opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

