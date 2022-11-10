Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akerna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akerna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Akerna Stock Performance

KERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 210,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Akerna has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 292.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akerna will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akerna

(Get Rating)

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.