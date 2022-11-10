AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

