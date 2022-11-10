Alamo Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3,253.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

