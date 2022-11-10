Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $88.23.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

