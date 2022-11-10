Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Lowered by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 2.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

