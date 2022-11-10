Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,428 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

BABA traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,411,658. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.