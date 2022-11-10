AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 507.7% in October

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 507.7% from the October 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $100,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AWF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

