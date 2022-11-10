Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($205.00) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($267.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($210.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($241.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($225.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Allianz Stock Up 0.3 %

FRA:ALV opened at €188.92 ($188.92) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €182.14. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($167.30) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($206.80).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

