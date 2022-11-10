Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Trivest Advisors Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock worth $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

