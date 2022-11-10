Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,900 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Spirit Airlines worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,373,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 39.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 58,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.