Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $57.66 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431,400 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises about 2.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $57,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 82.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,182,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 983,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 389.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,625,000 after buying an additional 1,605,268 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $81,114,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $73,849,000.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,957. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.