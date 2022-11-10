Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for 4.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.43% of Rogers worth $119,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rogers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Rogers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROG traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,198. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.76.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

