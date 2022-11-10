Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of MoneyGram International worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 4,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,035. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.