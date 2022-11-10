Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $362.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $91,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 17.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

