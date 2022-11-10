Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 74,080 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 495,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

