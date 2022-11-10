Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 76,184 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 653,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,067,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 538,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.08. 144,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,118,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

