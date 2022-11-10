Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $5.56 Million in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. BAE Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.75.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:BAESY remained flat at $36.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 279,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.24%.

BAE Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

