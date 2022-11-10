Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $205,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 30,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,913. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

