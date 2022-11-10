Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.25. 71,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,542. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.