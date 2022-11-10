Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,273. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.