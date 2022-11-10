Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:LEG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.