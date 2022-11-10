Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000. Tyson Foods makes up 1.5% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

