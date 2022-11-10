Altrius Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.48. 69,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,701. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

