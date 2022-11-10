Altrius Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

